Protesters stormed a government complex in Bishkek, chanting for the removal of the old guard.

The opposition in the central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan has seized power after violent protests against what it says was a rigged parliamentary election. Parliament held a session in a hotel in the capital Bishkek to replace the government, as demonstrators threw stones at the windows.

(Photo: Parts of the parliament building in Bishkek were set alight. Credit: Reuters)