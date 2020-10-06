Main content

Kyrgyz election results annulled after protests

Protesters stormed a government complex in Bishkek, chanting for the removal of the old guard.

The opposition in the central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan has seized power after violent protests against what it says was a rigged parliamentary election. Parliament held a session in a hotel in the capital Bishkek to replace the government, as demonstrators threw stones at the windows.

Also on the programme: Prosecutors in France have confirmed that they've begun investigating allegations of spot fixing at the French Open tennis tournament; and four weeks from the US election, we hear a special report from the battleground state of Arizona.

(Photo: Parts of the parliament building in Bishkek were set alight. Credit: Reuters)

