'Don't be afraid,' President Trump says on leaving hospital

Donald Trump has been accused of sending out the wrong message on Covid-19 following his return from hospital to the White House.

Also in the programme: The result of Sunday's parliamentary election in Kyrgyzstan has been annulled after a night of violent protests that left hundreds of people injured. We talk to one of the three scientists who has won the Nobel prize for physics for their work on understanding black holes.

(Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House after COVID hospital treatment. Credit: EPA)

