President Trump to leave hospital shortly

Doctors treating the president say he hasn't had a fever in more than seventy-two hours, and has no respiratory complaints.

President Trump has said that he is leaving hospital and that he is feeling better than he did twenty years ago. Doctors treating the president say that he will remain on anti-viral and steroid medication when he returns to medical care in the White House.

Also, Dr Charles Rice on jointly winning the Nobel Prize for medicine for work on Hepatitis C virus.

And how the Amazon is getting closer to switching from a rain forest to savannah.

(Photo: White House physician Sean Conley outside the Walter Reed Medical Center. Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

