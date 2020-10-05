Main content

Trump Covid: President criticised over drive-past

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

President Trump has spent a third night in hospital, where he is being treated for coronavirus, as criticism continues of his decision to leave the building on Sunday night to greet supporters outside. Some doctors are saying he put the lives of his security staff at risk as they travelled in his sealed car with him.

Also, fighting intensifies in and around Nagorno Karabakh - we will hear from reporters on both sides of the border.

And how Senegal's experience of disease like Dengue and Zika has helped it cope with the coronavirus.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Major towns hit as heavy fighting continues

Next

05/10/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.