President Trump has spent a third night in hospital, where he is being treated for coronavirus, as criticism continues of his decision to leave the building on Sunday night to greet supporters outside. Some doctors are saying he put the lives of his security staff at risk as they travelled in his sealed car with him.

Also, fighting intensifies in and around Nagorno Karabakh - we will hear from reporters on both sides of the border.

And how Senegal's experience of disease like Dengue and Zika has helped it cope with the coronavirus.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)