The enclave is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but run by Armenians

Azerbaijan's second-largest town, Ganja, has been shelled by Armenian forces, as heavy clashes continue over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh enclave. More than 220 people have died since clashes began a week ago.

Also in the programme: Doctors say President Donald Trump could be discharged on Monday; and tens of thousands of people have again taken to the streets of Minsk.

(Photo: A man removes broken glass in a window damaged after shelling in the village of Garagoyunl, in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Credits: Reuters).