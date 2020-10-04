Long synopsis: There's been a serious escalation in clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed territory of Nagorno Karabakh. Azerbaijan has threatened to destroy military targets inside Armenia, in retaliation for a missile attack on its second city, Ganja, which it says killed a civilian.

Also in the programme: New Caledonians have been voting on whether the French Pacific territory should become independent; and has Sweden's different approach to Covid-19 worked? We hear from the country's top epidemiologist.

(Picture: One of several buildings destroyed in Ganja, according to Azerbaijani officials. Source: Azerbaijan Defence Ministry)