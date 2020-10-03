Armenia's foreign ministry has said it "stands ready to engage" with France, Russia and the US on halting seven days of fighting with its neighbour Azerbaijan. Casualties have mounted in the southern Caucasus with both sides accusing each other of launching deadly attacks.

Also on the programme: US President Donald Trump is doing "very well" in hospital after his Covid-19 diagnosis, his doctors say, but their account has been disputed; the tale of fifty nine sealed sarcophagi and dozens of mummies uncovered in the ancient necropolis of Saqqara outside the Egyptian capital; and following months of negotiations, a peace deal has been signed between the government of Sudan and an alliance of rebel groups aimed at ending years of conflict.

(Picture: Inside view of a house allegedly damaged by an alleged recent shelling in the settlement of Bakharly in Agdam region in Nagorny Karabakh Credit: EPA/AZIZ KARIMOV)