Main content

Armenian civilians flee the main city in Nagoro Karabakh to escape shelling from Azerbaijan

France steps up efforts to mediate between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the territory

Armenia's foreign ministry has said it "stands ready to engage" with France, Russia and the US on halting seven days of fighting with its neighbour Azerbaijan. Casualties have mounted in the southern Caucasus with both sides accusing each other of launching deadly attacks.

Also on the programme: US President Donald Trump is doing "very well" in hospital after his Covid-19 diagnosis, his doctors say, but their account has been disputed; the tale of fifty nine sealed sarcophagi and dozens of mummies uncovered in the ancient necropolis of Saqqara outside the Egyptian capital; and following months of negotiations, a peace deal has been signed between the government of Sudan and an alliance of rebel groups aimed at ending years of conflict.

(Picture: Inside view of a house allegedly damaged by an alleged recent shelling in the settlement of Bakharly in Agdam region in Nagorny Karabakh Credit: EPA/AZIZ KARIMOV)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Trump receives anti-viral treatment for Covid-19

Next

04/10/2020 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.