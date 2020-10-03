President Trump has spent his first night in a military hospital after testing positive

President Trump has spent his first night in a military hospital, where he is being treated for a coronavirus infection. His doctor said Mr Trump did not need supplemental oxygen, but that specialists decided to start treatment with the drug Remdesivir and an experimental anti-body cocktail.

Also in the programme: We hear from both sides of the frontline of the fighting in Nagorno Karabakh; and Sudan has signed a peace deal with some of its rebel factions aimed at ending years of violent conflict.

(Image: The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where President Trump is being treated. Credit: Reuters/Joshua Roberts)