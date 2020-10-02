Donald and Melania Trump in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.

Donald and Melania Trump are in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus. We ask what impact this may have on President Trump's reelection campaign, and find out about the constitutional implications.

Also in the programme: tapes of grand jury deliberations in the case of Breonna Taylor, the young black American killed during a police operation in Kentucky, are made public; and 'Criminal Records', a new music label for former prisoners.

Picture: U.S. President Donald Trump on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington. Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo