President Trump is quarantined in the White House after testing positive for coronavirus. How will Donald Trump’s covid-19 infection affect the election?

President Trump is quarantined in the White House after testing positive for coronavirus. So how will Donald Trump’s covid-19 infection affect the election?

Also in the programme: Armenia has said Azeri forces have shelled the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, wounding civilians and damaging buildings. And the criminals turning to music in one of Scotland's toughest jails.

(Photo: Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Credit: Reuters)