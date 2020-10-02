Main content
Covid: Donald Trump and Melania test positive
President Trump is quarantined in the White House after testing positive for coronavirus. How will Donald Trump’s covid-19 infection affect the election?
Also in the programme: Armenia has said Azeri forces have shelled the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, wounding civilians and damaging buildings. And the criminals turning to music in one of Scotland's toughest jails.
(Photo: Donald Trump and Melania Trump. Credit: Reuters)
