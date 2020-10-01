Main content

Russia, US and France call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to clash in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to clash in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Can Russia, the US and France, co-chairs of the long-running peace process, help to calm the conflict? We speak to a French politician, and hear a view from Russia.

Also in the programme: a professional soccer team in America walks off the pitch in protest at an alleged homophobic insult, and the British Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage, reads his new poem about one of the unexpected upsides of the coronavirus pandemic.

Picture: The remains of a rocket shell near a graveyard at the town of Ivanyan (Khojaly) in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Credit: Reuters.

