The European Commission begins legal proceedings against the United Kingdom for planning to breach the terms of its Brexit agreement. We hear from an expert on EU law.

Also in the programme: Leading Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny blames President Vladimir Putin for his poisoning. And how did Italy manage to get from one of the highest rates of Covid-19 infection in Europe to one of the lowest?

Picture: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announces start of legal proceedings. Credit: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images