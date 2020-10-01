Main content

EU takes legal action against UK over Brexit

EU begins legal proceedings over UK plan to override parts of withdrawal agreement.

The European Commission begins legal proceedings against the United Kingdom for planning to breach the terms of its Brexit agreement. We hear from an expert on EU law.

Also in the programme: Leading Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny blames President Vladimir Putin for his poisoning. And how did Italy manage to get from one of the highest rates of Covid-19 infection in Europe to one of the lowest?

Picture: EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announces start of legal proceedings. Credit: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Trump-Biden: White supremacy row flares after chaotic debate

Russia, US and France call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

