Trump-Biden: White supremacy row flares after chaotic debate

In the TV debate Donald Trump called on the Proud Boys group to "stand back and stand by".

The organisation that oversees US presidential debates says it will take steps to ensure no repetition of Tuesday's angry and disorderly encounter between Donald Trump and his challenger, Joe Biden.

Also in the programme: Russia has offered to mediate in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia; the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has called on countries to start using money from their own national response to the pandemic to help fund a global vaccine plan.

Picture: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate in Cleveland 30/09/2020. Credit: Reuters.

