US presidential debate: Trump and Biden trade insults in chaotic wrangle
Opinion polls suggest Biden has a steady single-digit lead over Trump
Also in the programme: A Syrian militant says to the BBC that he is being paid U$2,000 to fight for Azerbaijan; and the European Union launches a report criticising Hungary and Poland for changes to those countries' judiciaries and infringing media freedoms
(Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate. Credit: Reuters).
Today 13:06GMT
