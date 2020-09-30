Main content

US presidential debate: Trump and Biden trade insults in chaotic wrangle

Opinion polls suggest Biden has a steady single-digit lead over Trump

Also in the programme: A Syrian militant says to the BBC that he is being paid U$2,000 to fight for Azerbaijan; and the European Union launches a report criticising Hungary and Poland for changes to those countries' judiciaries and infringing media freedoms

(Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participate in their first 2020 presidential campaign debate. Credit: Reuters).

