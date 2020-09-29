Main content

Turkey denies shooting down Armenian fighter jet

Armenia says one of its fighter jets was shot down by a Turkish jet in a major escalation of the conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Armenia says one of its fighter jets was shot down by a Turkish jet in what would be a major escalation of the conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Turkey, which is backing Azerbaijan in the conflict, has denied the claim. The Armenian prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, tells us that his country's existence is under threat as fighting continues.

Also in the programme: The human rights group, Amnesty International, says it has been forced to stop work in India following a government campaign of harassment; and what lessons does history hold for Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of the first presidential debate?

(Image: A still image taken from a handout video footage by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows destruction of allegedly Azerbaijani combat positions. Credit: Epa/Armenian Defence Ministry)

