Main content

Armenia PM: We are under "existential threat”

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Intense battles between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh show no sign of abating three days after a fresh outbreak of hostilities. We speak to the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan.

Also in the programme: UN says most countries are failing women and girls with response to coronavirus; and why has Japan declared war on the fax machine and where else is it alive and kicking!

(Photo: The self-proclaimed authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh say their military has destroyed hundreds of enemy troops. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Turkey calls for Armenian withdrawal from disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

Next

29/09/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.