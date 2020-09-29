Intense battles between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh show no sign of abating three days after a fresh outbreak of hostilities. We speak to the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan.

Also in the programme: UN says most countries are failing women and girls with response to coronavirus; and why has Japan declared war on the fax machine and where else is it alive and kicking!

(Photo: The self-proclaimed authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh say their military has destroyed hundreds of enemy troops. Credit: Reuters)