The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has called for a complete Armenian withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh- the Caucasus region of south-eastern Europe. He was speaking as fierce clashes continued for a second day between Turkey's ally, Azerbaijan, and local Armenian forces. Dozens of people have been killed during the latest fighting involving tanks, rockets and artillery. Also in the programme: Former Republican Presidential candidate Rick Santorum on Donald Trump's tax affairs; and we go inside the Covid ward of a Venezuelan hospital.

Photo: A still image from a video released by Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry showing members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Credit: Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan via Reuters.