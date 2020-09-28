Main content

Turkey calls for Armenian withdrawal from disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkey has called for a complete Armenian withdrawal from the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the Caucasus region of south-eastern Europe.

The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has called for a complete Armenian withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh- the Caucasus region of south-eastern Europe. He was speaking as fierce clashes continued for a second day between Turkey's ally, Azerbaijan, and local Armenian forces. Dozens of people have been killed during the latest fighting involving tanks, rockets and artillery. Also in the programme: Former Republican Presidential candidate Rick Santorum on Donald Trump's tax affairs; and we go inside the Covid ward of a Venezuelan hospital.

Photo: A still image from a video released by Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry showing members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Credit: Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan via Reuters.

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Armenia and Azerbaijan fight over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region

Next

29/09/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

