Armenia and Azerbaijan fight over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region

Armenia has accused Turkey of providing direct military support to Azerbaijan as fighting continues for a second day in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. We hear from officials from both sides.

Also, Donald Trump paid just $750 (£580) in federal income tax both in 2016, the year he ran for the US presidency, and in his first year in the White House, the New York Times says. We speak a veteran Republican party pollster will any of his supporters care?

And the story of one black lawyer's experience of systemic racism in the British legal system.

(Photo: Armenia published photos of what it said were destroyed Azerbaijani tanks. Credit: EPA)

Violence Erupts In Nagorno-Karabakh

28/09/2020 20:06 GMT

