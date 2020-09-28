Main content
Armenia and Azerbaijan fight over disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region
Armenia has accused Turkey of providing direct military support to Azerbaijan as fighting continues for a second day in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. We hear from officials from both sides.
Also, Donald Trump paid just $750 (£580) in federal income tax both in 2016, the year he ran for the US presidency, and in his first year in the White House, the New York Times says. We speak a veteran Republican party pollster will any of his supporters care?
And the story of one black lawyer's experience of systemic racism in the British legal system.
(Photo: Armenia published photos of what it said were destroyed Azerbaijani tanks. Credit: EPA)
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
Today 13:06GMT BBC World Service