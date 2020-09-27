Main content

Violence Erupts In Nagorno-Karabakh

Fears of war increase in the disputed border enclave between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Armenia has warned there could be all-out war with Azerbaijan after the heaviest fighting for years in the disputed region of Nagorno- Karabakh. We get the latest from our correspondent in the region. Plus analysis from an expert.
Also on the programme - the French Interior Minister's claim that his country is fighting a war on terrorism. We hear from a Jewish advocacy group about concerns over anti-semitism. And we get the latest from Paris about the miserable conditions and unhappy players, at the covid-affected French Open tennis tournament.

(Photo : Map of Nagorno-Karabakh; Credit : BBC)

