Azerbaijan and Armenia clash over disputed region

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Civilians have been killed and injured during heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The president of the breakaway region, which is mainly inhabited by ethnic Armenians, has declared martial law. Russia has called for an immediate ceasefire.

Also in the programme: People in Switzerland are voting on whether to abandon an agreement with the European Union on the free movement of people; and the Kanneh-Masons family, one of Britain's most gifted musical siblings on creating music during lockdown.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

Madrid sees a surge in cases of Covid-19

27/09/2020 20:06 GMT

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

