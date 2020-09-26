Madrid sees a surge in cases of Covid-19
Spanish government calls for tougher measures to curb the virus
Across Europe new infections from coronavirus are causing concern with countries like Poland and the Czech Republic experiencing spikes in cases. In Spain Madrid is seeing a surge of infections. The health minister, Salvador Illa said it was time to take control to tackle a serious health crisis. We hear from him and a reporter in Madrid.
Also on the programme: President Trump is expected to name the conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant seat on the US Supreme Court - a move likely to draw opposition from liberals worried about her stance on abortion and gun rights. We hear from a friend and colleague.
And In France, President Macron is under pressure to allow interment in the Pantheon of two of France's best-loved poets, Arthur Rimbaud and Paul Verlaine. We hear from someone who signed the petition to make this happen.
(Photo: Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa called for tougher measures in Madrid to curb the virus Credit: EPA)
