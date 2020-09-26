Across Europe new infections from coronavirus are causing concern with countries like Poland and the Czech Republic experiencing spikes in cases. In Spain Madrid is seeing a surge of infections. The health minister, Salvador Illa said it was time to take control to tackle a serious health crisis. We hear from him and a reporter in Madrid.

Also on the programme: President Trump is expected to name the conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant seat on the US Supreme Court - a move likely to draw opposition from liberals worried about her stance on abortion and gun rights. We hear from a friend and colleague.

And In France, President Macron is under pressure to allow interment in the Pantheon of two of France's best-loved poets, Arthur Rimbaud and Paul Verlaine. We hear from someone who signed the petition to make this happen.

(Photo: Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa called for tougher measures in Madrid to curb the virus Credit: EPA)