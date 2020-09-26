US President Donald Trump will reportedly nominate Amy Coney Barrett, a favourite of social conservatives, to be the new Supreme Court justice.

President Trump is expected to name the conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacant seat on the US Supreme Court - a move likely to draw opposition from liberals worried about her stance on abortion and gun rights. We hear from a friend and colleague.

Also on the programme: Lebanon's Prime Minister designate says he's stepping down after failing to form a government; and Switzerland votes in a controversial referendum on hunting wild wolves.

(Photo: Judge Amy Coney Barrett poses in an undated photograph. Credit: Matt Cashore/Notre Dame University/Handout via REUTERS)