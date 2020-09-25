For the first time in US history, a woman lain in state in the Capitol in Washington DC. The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was honoured in a private ceremony attended by family members and invited guests.

Also, French police have arrested seven people suspected of involvement in an attack near former offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris.

And, European Commission to challenge Apple tax bill verdict.

(Photo: The family watched as Ginsburg's coffin arrived at the US Capitol. Credit: Getty Images)