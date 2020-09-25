Main content

What now for the family of Breonna Taylor?

More protest in Louisville, Kentucky. We speak to the lawyer for Breonna Taylor's family.

Another night of anti-racism protests in Louisville, Kentucky - so what now for the family of Breonna Taylor, the African-American woman shot by police there in March? We'll speak to the family's lawyer.

Also in the programme: a rare apology from North Korea for the killing of a South Korean official; and more than one hundred whales rescued in Australia.

(Photo: A protestor sings at a memorial for Breonna Taylor in Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, 24 September 2020. Credit: EPA/Mark Lyons)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Coronavirus: EU urges immediate action to counter second wave

Next

25/09/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.