More protest in Louisville, Kentucky. We speak to the lawyer for Breonna Taylor's family.

Another night of anti-racism protests in Louisville, Kentucky - so what now for the family of Breonna Taylor, the African-American woman shot by police there in March? We'll speak to the family's lawyer.

Also in the programme: a rare apology from North Korea for the killing of a South Korean official; and more than one hundred whales rescued in Australia.

(Photo: A protestor sings at a memorial for Breonna Taylor in Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, 24 September 2020. Credit: EPA/Mark Lyons)