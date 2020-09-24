Some countries are already seeing higher case numbers than during the pandemic peak

The European health commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, said some member states already had more Covid-19 cases than during the peak of the pandemic in Spring.

Also in the programme: Senior US Republicans issue reassurances that there will be a peaceful transition of power if Donald Trump loses November's presidential election; and the sniffer dogs of Finland hunt a new scent: COVID-19.

(Photo: European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides puts her face mask on during a news conference. Credit: Reuters)