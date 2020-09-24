Main content
Coronavirus: EU urges immediate action to counter second wave
Some countries are already seeing higher case numbers than during the pandemic peak
The European health commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, said some member states already had more Covid-19 cases than during the peak of the pandemic in Spring.
Also in the programme: Senior US Republicans issue reassurances that there will be a peaceful transition of power if Donald Trump loses November's presidential election; and the sniffer dogs of Finland hunt a new scent: COVID-19.
(Photo: European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides puts her face mask on during a news conference. Credit: Reuters)
Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
