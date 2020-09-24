Main content

Two police officers shot during Breonna Taylor protests

Protests across the US after no charges brought against police over death of Breonna Taylor

Ms Taylor, 26, a black hospital worker, was shot six times as three officers raided her home on 13 March. A grand jury in the city of Louisville returned only one minor charge against one of the officers, for shots which hit a neighbouring apartment.

Also on the programme: The British finance minister announces a new support scheme for businesses and workers to help them survive the enduring impact of the coronavirus pandemic; the British newspaper editor Harold Evans, has died aged 92. We'll hear how he helped expose the scandal of Thalidomide children in the early 1960s; and why is a Hollywood star thinking of buying a Welsh lower league soccer club?

(Picture: Kentucky State Police clear protestors from Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Kentucky, USA Credit: EPA/Mark Lyons)

