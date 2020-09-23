Main content

Europe migration: EU plans mandatory pact to 'rebuild trust'

The German-backed pact would require all 27 EU countries to take part

The European Union has called for a compulsory system where member states would either agree to take in asylum seekers or take charge of sending back those refused asylum.

Also in the programme: One of three officers involved in the shooting dead of black woman Breonna Taylor, a black woman, is to be indicted, but not directly for her killing; and Putin critic Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the Berlin hospital where he was treated for Novichok nerve agent poisoning.

(Photo: European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson in a conference on the 23rd of September in Brussels. Credit: Reuters).

