The British prime minister, Boris Johnson, has used a national television address to call for a 'spirit of togetherness', urging people to observe the new rules he’s bringing in to combat the rapid rise in coronavirus infections. In England, rules on face coverings have been expanded and the number of people allowed at weddings has been halved.

Also on the programme: Republicans in the US now have the numbers to get President Trump's Supreme Court pick in place before the election - from a Democratic congressman, a call for wholesale reform; and NASA says it has a detailed plan to send astronauts back to the moon by 2024.

