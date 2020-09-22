Main content
China critic jailed
Ren Zhiqiang called President Xi Jinping a 'clown' for his response to the corona virus outbreak
Ren Zhiqiang called President Xi Jinping a 'clown' for how the corona virus was handled in China. He was found guilty of bribery and misappropriating millions of dollars in public funds and sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Also in the programme: the faultline dividing Republicans and Democrats as President Trump prepares to nominate a new Supreme Court judge; and are plastic face shields effective against the corona virus?
(Photo: Ren Zhiqiang; Credit: European Photopress Agency)
