A warning in the UK, that unless stringent new measures are taken, coronavirus infection rates could run out of control.

The UK could see 50,000 new coronavirus cases a day by mid-October without further action, the government's chief scientific adviser has warned. Sir Patrick Vallance said that would be expected to lead to about "200-plus deaths per day" a month after that.

Also on the programme: a BBC investigation finds that the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich controls companies which have donated one hundred million dollars to an Israeli settler organisation; and the grand daughter of the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, tells us about her grandmother's last wishes.

(Photo: An ambulance drives past a sign displaying a Covid-19 helpline in London, UK, 15 September 2020. Credit: . EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA)