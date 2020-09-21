Main content

Madrid enters partial lockdown as Covid-19 cases climb

Residents of some areas of the Spanish capital face new restrictions on movement and gatherings.

Residents of some areas of the Spanish capital face new restrictions on movement and gatherings, as Covid-19 cases rise.

Also in the programme: an exclusive interview with Ruth Bader Ginsberg's granddaughter, discussing the life and legacy of the late Supreme Court Justice; and leaked documents reveal how illegal money flows through the world's biggest banks

(Pciture: Sevilla fans take coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests before travelling to watch the European Super Cup. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

21/09/2020 20:06 GMT

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

