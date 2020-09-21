Main content
Madrid enters partial lockdown as Covid-19 cases climb
Residents of some areas of the Spanish capital face new restrictions on movement and gatherings.
Residents of some areas of the Spanish capital face new restrictions on movement and gatherings, as Covid-19 cases rise.
Also in the programme: an exclusive interview with Ruth Bader Ginsberg's granddaughter, discussing the life and legacy of the late Supreme Court Justice; and leaked documents reveal how illegal money flows through the world's biggest banks
(Pciture: Sevilla fans take coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests before travelling to watch the European Super Cup. Credit: Reuters)
Today 13:06GMT
