Residents of some areas of the Spanish capital face new restrictions on movement and gatherings, as Covid-19 cases rise.

Also in the programme: an exclusive interview with Ruth Bader Ginsberg's granddaughter, discussing the life and legacy of the late Supreme Court Justice; and leaked documents reveal how illegal money flows through the world's biggest banks

(Pciture: Sevilla fans take coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests before travelling to watch the European Super Cup. Credit: Reuters)