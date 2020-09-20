Spain's capital Madrid is one of the places worst hit by the second wave of coronavirus in Europe. So the regional government has ordered a partial lockdown in certain areas with the highest levels of Covid-19 infections. These neighbourhoods are the poorer areas of the capital, often with many immigrants. And they feel they are being unfairly targeted by the conservative regional government which is attempting to impose a form of social segregation.

Also in the programme: The President of Slovenia says the country now has two kings as Tadej Pogacar wins the Tour de France, and his compatriot Primoz Roglic finishes second in the world's greatest cycle race; and a leak of documents has revealed how British banks helped criminals and individuals subject to international sanctions move money around the world and launder it.

(Photo: Residents of Madrid's southern neighborhood of Usera protest against confinement measures imposed by Madrid's regional government only to certain districts, that the demonstrators consider as a "segregation", in Madrid, central Spain, 20 September 2020. The regional government say that the measures are necessary because of the rise of cases of coronavirus in these areas.