US President Donald Trump has said he will nominate a woman to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg next week, escalating a political row over her successor.

Ginsburg, 87, died on Friday, just weeks before the presidential election.

Also on the programme; a mass demonstration in Thailand has ended with unprecedented demands for reforms to the monarchy; and a lack of broadband internet is forcing some families in Texas to park in laybys so their children can get an education

(Photo: Vigil for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Credit: EPA Wires)