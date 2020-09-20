Main content

President Trump: Supreme Court nominee will be a woman

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

US President Donald Trump has said he will nominate a woman to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg next week, escalating a political row over her successor.

Ginsburg, 87, died on Friday, just weeks before the presidential election.

Also on the programme; a mass demonstration in Thailand has ended with unprecedented demands for reforms to the monarchy; and a lack of broadband internet is forcing some families in Texas to park in laybys so their children can get an education

(Photo: Vigil for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Credit: EPA Wires)

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

20/09/2020 20:06 GMT

  Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

  • Newshour

