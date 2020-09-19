Main content

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Trump wants replacement 'without delay'

The ideological balance of the court is crucial to important issues in US law

President Donald Trump says he wants a new US Supreme Court judge to be sworn in "without delay". Democratic candidate Joe Biden insists the decision on her replacement must wait until after the November election.

Also in the programme: the Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar is to be crowned the Tour de France champion; and the story of a female Soviet spy in rural England.

(Photo: United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in an event at New York Law School in 2018. Photo: EPA)

