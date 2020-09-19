Main content

Death of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg triggers political row

She was a prominent advocate of women's rights, civil liberties and the rule of law.

Tributes to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, however, threaten to be overshadowed by the political firestorm that her death and the resulting vacancy on the highest court in the US will set off just 46 days before the presidential election.

Also on the programme: In Belarus protesters pull down the masks of those carrying out arrests in the hope that they will one day be identified and held accountable for their actions; and condemnation from China calling out US "bullying" after the decision by the Trump administration to ban downloads of the apps, Tiktok and Wechat .

Photo: Candles are lit next to pictures of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as people mourn her death at the Supreme Court in Washington Credit: Reuters

