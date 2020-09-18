Main content

US to prevent TikTok and WeChat downloads from Sunday

The Trump administration says the apps threaten US national security and could pass user data to China.

From Sunday the US Department of Commerce will prevent people in the United States from downloading the messaging and video-sharing apps through any app store on any platform, but people will still be able to use TikTok until 12 November, when it could also be fully banned, unless a sale of its US operations is agreed.

Also in the programme: Israel begins a second national lockdown to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, and Winston Groom, the author of Forrest Gump, has died.

( Photo: The TikTok logo pictured outside the company’s U.S. head office in Culver City, California. Credit: Reuters/Mike Blake)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Israel marks Jewish New Year with Second lockdown

Next

19/09/2020 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.