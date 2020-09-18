The Trump administration says the apps threaten US national security and could pass user data to China.

From Sunday the US Department of Commerce will prevent people in the United States from downloading the messaging and video-sharing apps through any app store on any platform, but people will still be able to use TikTok until 12 November, when it could also be fully banned, unless a sale of its US operations is agreed.

Also in the programme: Israel begins a second national lockdown to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, and Winston Groom, the author of Forrest Gump, has died.

( Photo: The TikTok logo pictured outside the company’s U.S. head office in Culver City, California. Credit: Reuters/Mike Blake)