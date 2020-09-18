As the number of confirmed Covid cases around the world passes the thirty million mark, we will hear how some governments are once again tightening restrictions -- a second lockdown in Israel, and new measures under consideration in Spain, as hospital admissions start to rise.

Also, today the Belarus opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya appears before the United Nations to call for a re-run of last month's disputed election.

And, TikTok and WeChat will be banned in the US from Sunday, unless President Trump agrees to a last-minute deal..

(Photo: Israel emerged from its first strict lockdown in May. Credit: Getty Images)