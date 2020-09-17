The Europe director of the WHO, Dr Hans Kluge, says the rise in coronavirus cases in Europe is "a very serious situation" and a "wake-up call" for governments.

Also, a senior Greek official says the new migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, which replaces one that burnt down, is a big improvement.

And, the wildfires in Siberia that are releasing record amounts of greenhouse gases.

(Picture: A man wearing a face mask in Marseille; Credit: Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images)