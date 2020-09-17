Main content
WHO warns about 'serious' rise in coronavirus cases in Europe
The Europe director of the WHO, Dr Hans Kluge, says the rise in coronavirus cases in Europe is "a very serious situation" and a "wake-up call" for governments.
The Europe director of the WHO has said the rise in coronavirus cases in Europe is "a very serious situation". Dr Hans Kluge said it should be a "wake-up call" for governments.
Also, a senior Greek official says the new migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, which replaces one that burnt down, is a big improvement.
And, the wildfires in Siberia that are releasing record amounts of greenhouse gases.
(Picture: A man wearing a face mask in Marseille; Credit: Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images)
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service