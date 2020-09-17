Main content

WHO warns about 'serious' rise in coronavirus cases in Europe

The Europe director of the WHO, Dr Hans Kluge, says the rise in coronavirus cases in Europe is "a very serious situation" and a "wake-up call" for governments.

Also, a senior Greek official says the new migrant camp on the island of Lesbos, which replaces one that burnt down, is a big improvement.

And, the wildfires in Siberia that are releasing record amounts of greenhouse gases.

(Picture: A man wearing a face mask in Marseille; Credit: Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images)

