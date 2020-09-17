Migrants and refugees from the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos are being relocated by police to a new tent city nearby. The original camp was destroyed in a fire last week. Officials said several thousand people had voluntarily moved into Kara Tepe facily after being tested for coronavirus. But some are reluctant to go, hoping to gain asylum elsewhere in Europe.

Also, Could Italy's new Covid-free flights and its airport testing be the way to avoid the mass quarantine of Britain and others - and to lure passengers back on board?

And, Alexei Navalny's aides say 'nerve agent' found on bottle in hotel room.

Photo: Migrants have been sleeping rough for a week since the Moria blaze. Credit: Reuters)