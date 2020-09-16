Main content
Venezuela: UN investigators accuse authorities of torture and killings
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
United Nations investigators have accused the Venezuelan government of committing systematic violations - amounting to crimes against humanity - in order to suppress political opposition. A report published today details extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearance and torture.
Also on the programme; we learn more about Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s new prime minister; and we get reaction to Colombia's former Farc rebels apologising for war crimes.
(Picture: Venezuelan flag; Credit: Reuters)
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service