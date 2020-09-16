Main content

Belarus opposition leader regrets Putin's decision to meet with Lukashenko

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya: it would be wise for Putin to listen to the Belarusian people

In exile in Lithuania, the opposition presidential candidate - Svetlana Tikhanovskaya – tells us why she regrets President Putin's decision to meet with Alexander Lukashenko, and why it would be wiser for the Russian leader to listen to the Belarusian people.

Also in the programme: Former Colombian Senator Ingrid Betancourt, kidnapped for six years by FARC rebels, reacts to the group’s apology for those it detained, and on whether she is ready to forgive; and the former head of world athletics has been convicted by a French court of accepting bribes to cover up evidence of Russian doping.

(Photo: Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya casts her ballot paper at a polling station during the presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus on 9 August 2020. Credit: EPA/Tatyana Zenkovich)

Trump hails 'dawn of new Middle East' with UAE-Bahrain-Israel deals

16/09/2020 20:06 GMT

