Representatives of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Israel have signed an historic diplomatic agreement at the White House. We'll hear from the major players: Israelis, Gulf Arabs, Americans are proclaiming major progress; the Palestinians are left shaking their heads.

Also, how the Israeli prime minister's claims of victory at the white house may not drown out his critics at home.

Other stories: The poisoned Russian activist Alexei Navalny promises he will return home when he recovers; and why a prominent US scientific journal has for the first time decided to endorse a presidential election candidate.

(Photo: The agreements are likely to usher in new security ties in the Middle East. Credit: Getty Images)