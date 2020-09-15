Main content

Trump hails 'dawn of new Middle East' with UAE-Bahrain-Israel deals

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Representatives of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Israel have signed an historic diplomatic agreement at the White House. We'll hear from the major players: Israelis, Gulf Arabs, Americans are proclaiming major progress; the Palestinians are left shaking their heads.

Also, how the Israeli prime minister's claims of victory at the white house may not drown out his critics at home.

Other stories: The poisoned Russian activist Alexei Navalny promises he will return home when he recovers; and why a prominent US scientific journal has for the first time decided to endorse a presidential election candidate.

(Photo: The agreements are likely to usher in new security ties in the Middle East. Credit: Getty Images)

