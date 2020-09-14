Main content

Belarus protests: Lukashenko meets Putin as unrest continues

It will be their first face-to-face meeting since protests started in Belarus last month.

Belarus's embattled leader, Alexander Lukashenko, has arrived in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Also on the programme: a report from Yemen on the fight against coronavirus in a very poor country with few doctors; and the lockdown has seen the return of frolicking pink dolphins in the waters around Hong Kong.

Picture: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Credit: Reuters.

