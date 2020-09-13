Police said they arrested about 400 people ahead of and during the protests, dubbed the March of Heroes.

Tens of thousands have marched through the Belarus capital Minsk for a fifth Sunday running, demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko. We hear from one of the protestors.

Also on the programme: A controversial second nationwide lockdown in Israel ahead of the Jewish New Year; and the mask that's music to the ears of a world-famous conductor - who's customised a Covid accessory to improve concert hall acoustics.

(Photo: Belarusian policemen detain a participant during a rally to protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, 13 September 2020. Credit: EPA/STRINGER)