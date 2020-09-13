Main content

Belarus protests keeps up pressure on Lukashenko

Police said they arrested about 400 people ahead of and during the protests, dubbed the March of Heroes.

Tens of thousands have marched through the Belarus capital Minsk for a fifth Sunday running, demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko. We hear from one of the protestors.

Also on the programme: A controversial second nationwide lockdown in Israel ahead of the Jewish New Year; and the mask that's music to the ears of a world-famous conductor - who's customised a Covid accessory to improve concert hall acoustics.

(Photo: Belarusian policemen detain a participant during a rally to protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, 13 September 2020. Credit: EPA/STRINGER)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

