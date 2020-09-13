The fifth week of Sunday demonstrations are held despite leaders being detained or exiled.

The fifth week of Sunday demonstrations are being held in Minsk despite seven of the eight opposition leaders having been detained or forced into exile. Meanwhile Russia appears to be stepping up its support of the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenka.

Also in the programme: Opposition coalition in Mali rejects a transition charter drawn up by the military leadership; and Melbourne eases its strict lockdown.

(Photo: Belarus policemen prepare to detain participants during a rally to protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, 13 September 2020. Opposition activists continue their every day protest actions, demanding new elections under international observation. Credit: EPA/STR)