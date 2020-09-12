Main content

Afghan government urges ceasefire with Taliban

These are the first formal negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban and are aimed at ending a forty year conflict.

The Afghan government has called for a ceasefire at the start of the first direct talks with the Taliban in Qatar; the militant group is asking for patience. The US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, said both sides had a historic opportunity to overcome their divisions.

Also in the programme: Deadly wildfires continue to sweep through US West Coast states; and how Covid-19 is affecting remote indigenous tribes in Brazil.

(Photo: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the opening session of the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar. Credits: EPA).

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Afghan peace talks with Taliban begin

Next

13/09/2020 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.