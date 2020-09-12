These are the first formal negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban and are aimed at ending a forty year conflict.

The Afghan government has called for a ceasefire at the start of the first direct talks with the Taliban in Qatar; the militant group is asking for patience. The US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, said both sides had a historic opportunity to overcome their divisions.

Also in the programme: Deadly wildfires continue to sweep through US West Coast states; and how Covid-19 is affecting remote indigenous tribes in Brazil.

(Photo: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the opening session of the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar. Credits: EPA).