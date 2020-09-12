The American Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has said the Afghan peace talks taking place in Qatar could liberate the country from the shackles of dependence. Our Chief International Correspondent, Lyse Doucet, is in Doha with guests from the Afghan government negotiating team and the Taliban. And Rob Malley of the International Crisis Group and former Special Adviser to president Obama reflects on nearly the 20 years of conflict that has brought the Taliban and Afghan government to the negotiating table.

Also in the programme: Spain's plans to tax instant messaging services; and the threat from coronavirus to the indigenous communities of the Amazon.

(Photo credit: Lyse Doucet)