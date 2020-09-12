Main content

Afghan peace talks with Taliban begin

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The American Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has said the Afghan peace talks taking place in Qatar could liberate the country from the shackles of dependence. Our Chief International Correspondent, Lyse Doucet, is in Doha with guests from the Afghan government negotiating team and the Taliban. And Rob Malley of the International Crisis Group and former Special Adviser to president Obama reflects on nearly the 20 years of conflict that has brought the Taliban and Afghan government to the negotiating table.

Also in the programme: Spain's plans to tax instant messaging services; and the threat from coronavirus to the indigenous communities of the Amazon.

(Photo credit: Lyse Doucet)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

A tenth of the population of Oregon told to flee US fires

Next

12/09/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.