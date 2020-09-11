Main content

A tenth of the population of Oregon told to flee US fires

Over half a million people in Oregon ordered to evacuate following wildfires in the US.

Hot, dry winds are fanning dozens of wildfires which are continuing to spread across 12 western US states, leaving entire towns destroyed. We hear from a climate change scientist.

Also in the programme: Bahrain becomes the latest Arab state to normalise relations with Israel; and an interview with Leonard Mlodinow who co-wrote a best-selling book with the great scientist, Stephen Hawking.

(Photo: People walk by the Pacific Ocean coast as smoke from wildfires covers an area near Yachats, Oregon, U.S., on 8 September 2020. Credit: Reuters/Carlos Barria)

Today 20:06GMT
Moria migrants: European countries agree to take minors after fire

12/09/2020 12:06 GMT

  Today 20:06GMT
