Over half a million people in Oregon ordered to evacuate following wildfires in the US.

Hot, dry winds are fanning dozens of wildfires which are continuing to spread across 12 western US states, leaving entire towns destroyed. We hear from a climate change scientist.

Also in the programme: Bahrain becomes the latest Arab state to normalise relations with Israel; and an interview with Leonard Mlodinow who co-wrote a best-selling book with the great scientist, Stephen Hawking.

(Photo: People walk by the Pacific Ocean coast as smoke from wildfires covers an area near Yachats, Oregon, U.S., on 8 September 2020. Credit: Reuters/Carlos Barria)