Moria migrants: European countries agree to take minors after fire

Migrants are staging a demonstration demanding to be let off Lesbos to go to Germany.

Greek security forces arrived en masse on the island of Lesbos on Friday to help build a new shelter for thousands of migrants left homeless by fires that destroyed their camp this week. We hear from a 16 year old Afghan refugee who has spent the last year living in the camp.

Also in the programme: Afghan government negotiators have left Kabul for Doha where they'll start the first formal intra-Afghan peace talks with the Taliban on Saturday; and Rio Tinto chief Jean-Sébastien Jacques to quit over Aboriginal cave destruction.

Picture: Refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp protest on the island of Lesbos 11/09/2020 Credit: Reuters.

Today 13:06GMT
Germany offers to take refugees from destroyed Moria migrant camp

11/09/2020 20:06 GMT

  Today 13:06GMT
