The thousands left without shelter forces Europe to again consider migrant issue

A German State Premier has offered to take a thousand migrants left without shelter after a fire devastated their camp in Greece, but an EU wide solution remains elusive.

Also in the programme: Reports from Germany say the poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is able to speak again; and Britain rejects demands by the European Commission to withdraw legislation that overrides a key Brexit agreement.

(Picture:The debris of a tent after a fire in the Moria refugees camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. Credit:EPA Stratis Balaskas)