Main content
Germany offers to take refugees from destroyed Moria migrant camp
The thousands left without shelter forces Europe to again consider migrant issue
A German State Premier has offered to take a thousand migrants left without shelter after a fire devastated their camp in Greece, but an EU wide solution remains elusive.
Also in the programme: Reports from Germany say the poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is able to speak again; and Britain rejects demands by the European Commission to withdraw legislation that overrides a key Brexit agreement.
(Picture:The debris of a tent after a fire in the Moria refugees camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. Credit:EPA Stratis Balaskas)
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service